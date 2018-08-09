Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
2. (2) In My Feelings - Drake
3. (3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
4. (7) Forever Young - Blackpink (Korean)
5. (4) Dance The Night Away - Twice (Korean)
6. (8) 2002 - Anne-Marie
7. (9) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
8. (5) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande
9. (6) Egotistic - Mamamoo (Korean)
10. (12) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
• For the week ending Aug 2 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
2. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
3. (3) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
4. (5) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
5. (10) No Brainer - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper
6. (4) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack
7. (7) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande
8. (8) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
9. (6) Ocean - Martin Garrix and Khalid
10. (9) 2002 - Anne-Marie
• For the week ending Aug 8
BILLBOARD
1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
2. (2) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin
3. (4) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz
4. (3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
5. (-) No Brainer - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper
6. (5) Better Now - Post Malone
7. (8) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
8. (7) Boo'd Up - Ella Mai
9. (10) Taste - Tyga featuring Offset
10. (6) Nice For What - Drake
• For the week of Aug 11
HIT FM
1. (2) Love Hurts - Hsiao Ping-chih
2. (12) B.O. - Ø0ZI featuring 9m88
3. (10) Babysitter - Koala Liu
4. (1) Loneliness For One - Wang Kai
5. (9) Freyja - Valen Hsu
6. (3) From Now To Forever - He Jie
7. (5) Quarrelsome Lovers - Li Ronghao
8. (20) 1234567 - Fuying & Sam
9. (17) Insomnia - C.T.O
10. (11) Reflection Of Desire - Jam Hsiao
• For the week ending July 29