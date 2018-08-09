Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

2. (2) In My Feelings - Drake

3. (3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

4. (7) Forever Young - Blackpink (Korean)

5. (4) Dance The Night Away - Twice (Korean)

6. (8) 2002 - Anne-Marie

7. (9) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

8. (5) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande

9. (6) Egotistic - Mamamoo (Korean)

10. (12) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

• For the week ending Aug 2 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake

2. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

3. (3) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

4. (5) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

5. (10) No Brainer - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper

6. (4) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack

7. (7) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande

8. (8) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

9. (6) Ocean - Martin Garrix and Khalid

10. (9) 2002 - Anne-Marie

• For the week ending Aug 8

BILLBOARD

1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake

2. (2) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin

3. (4) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz

4. (3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

5. (-) No Brainer - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper

6. (5) Better Now - Post Malone

7. (8) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

8. (7) Boo'd Up - Ella Mai

9. (10) Taste - Tyga featuring Offset

10. (6) Nice For What - Drake

• For the week of Aug 11

HIT FM

1. (2) Love Hurts - Hsiao Ping-chih

2. (12) B.O. - Ø0ZI featuring 9m88

3. (10) Babysitter - Koala Liu

4. (1) Loneliness For One - Wang Kai

5. (9) Freyja - Valen Hsu

6. (3) From Now To Forever - He Jie

7. (5) Quarrelsome Lovers - Li Ronghao

8. (20) 1234567 - Fuying & Sam

9. (17) Insomnia - C.T.O

10. (11) Reflection Of Desire - Jam Hsiao

• For the week ending July 29