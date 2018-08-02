Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

2. (3) In My Feelings - Drake

3. (5) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

4. (2) Dance The Night Away - Twice (Korean)

5. (4) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande

6. (18) Egotistic - Mamamoo (Korean)

7. (6) Forever Young - Blackpink (Korean)

8. (7) 2002 - Anne-Marie

9. (10) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

10. (9) Fake Love - BTS (Korean)

• For the week ending July 26 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake

2. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

3. (9) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

4. (4) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack

5. (3) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

6. (7) Ocean - Martin Garrix and Khalid

7. (5) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande

8. (6) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

9. (8) 2002 - Anne-Marie

10. (-) No Brainer - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper

• For the week ending Aug 1

BILLBOARD

1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake

2. (2) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin

3. (3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

4. (-) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz

5. (7) Better Now - Post Malone

6. (4) Nice For What - Drake

7. (5) Boo'd Up - Ella Mai

8. (6) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

9. (9) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

10. (13) Taste - Tyga featuring Offset

• For the week of Aug 4

HIT FM

1. (6) Loneliness For One - Wang Kai

2. (2) Love Hurts - Hsiao Ping-chih

3. (-) From Now To Forever - He Jie

4. (-) Just Want Something Ordinary - Jason Chang and Zhang Bichen

5. (1) Quarrelsome Lovers - Li Ronghao

6. (4) Rumours - Thomas Jack

7. (5) Heartfelt - Karen Mok

8. (7) Heaven And Earth - Kris Wu

9. (-) Freyja - Valen Hsu

10. (12) Babysitter - Koala Liu

• For the week ending July 22