Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
2. (3) In My Feelings - Drake
3. (5) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
4. (2) Dance The Night Away - Twice (Korean)
5. (4) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande
6. (18) Egotistic - Mamamoo (Korean)
7. (6) Forever Young - Blackpink (Korean)
8. (7) 2002 - Anne-Marie
9. (10) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
10. (9) Fake Love - BTS (Korean)
• For the week ending July 26 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
2. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
3. (9) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
4. (4) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack
5. (3) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
6. (7) Ocean - Martin Garrix and Khalid
7. (5) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande
8. (6) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
9. (8) 2002 - Anne-Marie
10. (-) No Brainer - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper
• For the week ending Aug 1
BILLBOARD
1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
2. (2) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin
3. (3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
4. (-) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz
5. (7) Better Now - Post Malone
6. (4) Nice For What - Drake
7. (5) Boo'd Up - Ella Mai
8. (6) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
9. (9) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
10. (13) Taste - Tyga featuring Offset
• For the week of Aug 4
HIT FM
1. (6) Loneliness For One - Wang Kai
2. (2) Love Hurts - Hsiao Ping-chih
3. (-) From Now To Forever - He Jie
4. (-) Just Want Something Ordinary - Jason Chang and Zhang Bichen
5. (1) Quarrelsome Lovers - Li Ronghao
6. (4) Rumours - Thomas Jack
7. (5) Heartfelt - Karen Mok
8. (7) Heaven And Earth - Kris Wu
9. (-) Freyja - Valen Hsu
10. (12) Babysitter - Koala Liu
• For the week ending July 22