Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
2.(4) Dance The Night Away - Twice (Korean)
3. (37) In My Feelings - Drake
4. (-) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande
5. (3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
6. (2) Forever Young - Blackpink (Korean)
7. (13) 2002 - Anne-Marie
8. (11) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
9. (6) Fake Love - BTS (Korean)
10.(8) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
• For the week ending July 19 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
2.(2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
3. (4) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
4. (8) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack
5.(5) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande
6. (6) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
7. (4) Ocean - Martin Garrix and Khalid
8. (7) 2002 - Anne-Marie
9. (-) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
10. (9) Back To You - Selena Gomez
• For the week ending July 25
BILLBOARD
1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
2.(2) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin
3.(3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
4. (4) Nice For What - Drake
5. (5) Boo'd Up - Ella Mai
6. (7) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
7. (12) Better Now - Post Malone
8. (8) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
9. (9) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
10. (6) God's Plan - Drake
• For the week of July 28
HIT FM
1. (1) Quarrelsome Lovers - Li Ronghao
2. (3) Love Hurts - Hsiao Ping-chih
3. (8) One Hundred Ballad Songs - Don Chu
4. (7) Rumours - Thomas Jack
5. (2) Heartfelt - Karen Mok
6. (-) Loneliness For One - Wang Kai
7. (13) Heaven And Earth - Kris Wu
8. (4) Reflection Of Desire - Jam Hsiao
9. (9) The Same - Jess Lee
10. (18) In And Out - Shi Shi featuring J. Sheon
• For the week ending July 15