Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

2.(4) Dance The Night Away - Twice (Korean)

3. (37) In My Feelings - Drake

4. (-) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande

5. (3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

6. (2) Forever Young - Blackpink (Korean)

7. (13) 2002 - Anne-Marie

8. (11) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

9. (6) Fake Love - BTS (Korean)

10.(8) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

• For the week ending July 19 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake

2.(2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

3. (4) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

4. (8) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack

5.(5) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande

6. (6) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

7. (4) Ocean - Martin Garrix and Khalid

8. (7) 2002 - Anne-Marie

9. (-) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

10. (9) Back To You - Selena Gomez

• For the week ending July 25

BILLBOARD

1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake

2.(2) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin

3.(3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

4. (4) Nice For What - Drake

5. (5) Boo'd Up - Ella Mai

6. (7) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

7. (12) Better Now - Post Malone

8. (8) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

9. (9) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

10. (6) God's Plan - Drake

• For the week of July 28

HIT FM

1. (1) Quarrelsome Lovers - Li Ronghao

2. (3) Love Hurts - Hsiao Ping-chih

3. (8) One Hundred Ballad Songs - Don Chu

4. (7) Rumours - Thomas Jack

5. (2) Heartfelt - Karen Mok

6. (-) Loneliness For One - Wang Kai

7. (13) Heaven And Earth - Kris Wu

8. (4) Reflection Of Desire - Jam Hsiao

9. (9) The Same - Jess Lee

10. (18) In And Out - Shi Shi featuring J. Sheon

• For the week ending July 15