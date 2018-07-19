Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
2.(2) Forever Young - Blackpink (Korean)
3.(3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
4.(-) Dance The Night Away - Twice (Korean)
5.(29) I'm So Sick - Apink (Korean)
6.(5) Fake Love - BTS (Korean)
7.(4) Baam - Momoland (Korean)
8.(-) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
9.(10) Back To You - Selena Gomez
10.(7) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
• For the week ending July 12 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (-) In My Feelings - Drake
2.(1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
3. (2) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
4. (3) Ocean - Martin Garrix and Khalid
5.(-) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande
6. (6) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
7. (7) 2002 - Anne-Marie
8. (8) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack
9. (4) Back To You - Selena Gomez
10. (5) Don't Matter To Me - Drake and Michael Jackson
• For the week ending July 18
BILLBOARD
1. (6) In My Feelings - Drake
2.(3) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin
3.(5) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
4. (1) Nice For What - Drake
5. (11) Boo'd Up - Ella Mai
6. (4) God's Plan - Drake
7. (16) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
8. (15) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
9. (12) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
10. (10) Sad! - XXXTentacion
• For the week of July 21
HIT FM
1. (1) Quarrelsome Lovers - Li Ronghao 2. (10) Heartfelt - Karen Mok
3. (2) Love Hurts - Hsiao Ping-chih
4. (4) Reflection Of Desire - Jam Hsiao 5. (18) Never Land - Dimash
6. (11) A Normal Day - Mao Buyi
7. (7) Rumours - Thomas Jack
8. (19) One Hundred Ballad Songs - Don Chu
9. (16) The Same - Jess Lee
10. (17) Like A Mercedes - Lexie Liu
• For the week ending July 8