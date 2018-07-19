Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

2.(2) Forever Young - Blackpink (Korean)

3.(3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

4.(-) Dance The Night Away - Twice (Korean)

5.(29) I'm So Sick - Apink (Korean)

6.(5) Fake Love - BTS (Korean)

7.(4) Baam - Momoland (Korean)

8.(-) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

9.(10) Back To You - Selena Gomez

10.(7) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

• For the week ending July 12 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (-) In My Feelings - Drake

2.(1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

3. (2) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

4. (3) Ocean - Martin Garrix and Khalid

5.(-) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande

6. (6) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

7. (7) 2002 - Anne-Marie

8. (8) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack

9. (4) Back To You - Selena Gomez

10. (5) Don't Matter To Me - Drake and Michael Jackson

• For the week ending July 18

BILLBOARD

1. (6) In My Feelings - Drake

2.(3) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin

3.(5) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

4. (1) Nice For What - Drake

5. (11) Boo'd Up - Ella Mai

6. (4) God's Plan - Drake

7. (16) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

8. (15) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

9. (12) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

10. (10) Sad! - XXXTentacion

• For the week of July 21

HIT FM

1. (1) Quarrelsome Lovers - Li Ronghao 2. (10) Heartfelt - Karen Mok

3. (2) Love Hurts - Hsiao Ping-chih

4. (4) Reflection Of Desire - Jam Hsiao 5. (18) Never Land - Dimash

6. (11) A Normal Day - Mao Buyi

7. (7) Rumours - Thomas Jack

8. (19) One Hundred Ballad Songs - Don Chu

9. (16) The Same - Jess Lee

10. (17) Like A Mercedes - Lexie Liu

• For the week ending July 8