Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
2. (2) What Is Love? - Twice (Korean)
3. (3) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
4. (8) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
5. (4) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
6. (6) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya
7. (5) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
8. (9) Just Break Up - JC (Mandarin)
9. (10) Respectable - Kelly Yu (Mandarin)
10. (11) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
•For the week ending May 3 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
2. (2) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
3. (5) Better Now - Post Malone
4. (3) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
5. (8) One Kiss - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
6. (7) Let Me - Zayn
7. (9) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott
8. (6) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd
9. (4) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
10. (-) In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
•For the week ending May 9
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Nice For What - Drake
2. (5) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
3. (2) God's Plan - Drake
4. (4) Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
5. (7) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
6. (13) Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello
7. (-) Better Now - Post Malone
8. (32) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
9. (9) Look Alive - BlocBoy JB featuring Drake
10. (3) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
•For the week of May 12
HIT FM
1. (2) Sanctuary - JJ Lin
2. (1) The Best Is Yet To Come - Nicholas Teo
3. (4) A Friend I've Loved A Long Time - Hebe Tien
4. (7) Do It Like This - Song Bingyang
5. (12) Us - Eason Chan
6. (3) Here, After Us (Tears Still Wet Version) - Mayday
7. (13) Hey Baby - Jess Lee
8. (18) Like A Song - Jason Zhang
9. (9) The Same Moonlight - Della Ding Dang
10. (10) Don't Speak - Tia Ray
•For the week ending April 29