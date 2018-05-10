Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

2. (2) What Is Love? - Twice (Korean)

3. (3) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

4. (8) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie

5. (4) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

6. (6) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya

7. (5) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

8. (9) Just Break Up - JC (Mandarin)

9. (10) Respectable - Kelly Yu (Mandarin)

10. (11) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

•For the week ending May 3 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

2. (2) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

3. (5) Better Now - Post Malone

4. (3) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie

5. (8) One Kiss - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

6. (7) Let Me - Zayn

7. (9) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott

8. (6) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd

9. (4) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

10. (-) In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

•For the week ending May 9

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Nice For What - Drake

2. (5) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

3. (2) God's Plan - Drake

4. (4) Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

5. (7) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

6. (13) Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello

7. (-) Better Now - Post Malone

8. (32) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

9. (9) Look Alive - BlocBoy JB featuring Drake

10. (3) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

•For the week of May 12

HIT FM

1. (2) Sanctuary - JJ Lin

2. (1) The Best Is Yet To Come - Nicholas Teo

3. (4) A Friend I've Loved A Long Time - Hebe Tien

4. (7) Do It Like This - Song Bingyang

5. (12) Us - Eason Chan

6. (3) Here, After Us (Tears Still Wet Version) - Mayday

7. (13) Hey Baby - Jess Lee

8. (18) Like A Song - Jason Zhang

9. (9) The Same Moonlight - Della Ding Dang

10. (10) Don't Speak - Tia Ray

•For the week ending April 29