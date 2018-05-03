Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
2. (1) What Is Love? - Twice (Korean)
3. (6) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
4. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
5. (5) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
6. (7) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya
7. (2) Let Me - Zayn
8. (4) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
9. (8) Just Break Up - JC (Mandarin)
10. (10) Respectable - Kelly Yu (Mandarin)
• For the week ending April 26 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
2. (2) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
3. (3) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
4. (9) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
5. (-) Better Now - Post Malone
6. (4) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd
7. (5) Let Me - Zayn
8. (6) One Kiss - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
9. (8) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott
10 (-) These Days - Rudimental featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplan
• For the week ending May 2
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Nice For What - Drake
2. (2) God's Plan - Drake
3. (-) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
4. (3) Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
5. (4) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
6. (-) ATM - J. Cole
7. (5) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
8. (-) Kevin's Heart - J. Cole
9. (6) Look Alive - BlocBoy JB featuring Drake
10. (-) KOD - J. Cole
• For the week of May 5
HIT FM
1. (2) The Best Is Yet To Come - Nicholas Teo
2. (5) Sanctuary - JJ Lin
3. (3) Here, After Us (Tears Still Wet Version) - Mayday
4. (11) A Friend I've Loved A Long Time - Hebe Tien
5. (4) Where I Belong - Aaron Yan
6. (-) Things Change - Cyndi Wang and Wu Jiacheng
7. (7) Do It Like This - Song Bingyang
8. (1) Slowly Like You - Karen Mok
9. (6) The Same Moonlight - Della Ding Dang
10. (19) Don't Speak - Tia Ray
• For the week ending April 22