Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

2. (1) What Is Love? - Twice (Korean)

3. (6) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

4. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

5. (5) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

6. (7) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya

7. (2) Let Me - Zayn

8. (4) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie

9. (8) Just Break Up - JC (Mandarin)

10. (10) Respectable - Kelly Yu (Mandarin)

• For the week ending April 26 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

2. (2) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

3. (3) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie

4. (9) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

5. (-) Better Now - Post Malone

6. (4) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd

7. (5) Let Me - Zayn

8. (6) One Kiss - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

9. (8) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott

10 (-) These Days - Rudimental featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplan

• For the week ending May 2

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Nice For What - Drake

2. (2) God's Plan - Drake

3. (-) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

4. (3) Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

5. (4) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

6. (-) ATM - J. Cole

7. (5) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

8. (-) Kevin's Heart - J. Cole

9. (6) Look Alive - BlocBoy JB featuring Drake

10. (-) KOD - J. Cole

• For the week of May 5

HIT FM

1. (2) The Best Is Yet To Come - Nicholas Teo

2. (5) Sanctuary - JJ Lin

3. (3) Here, After Us (Tears Still Wet Version) - Mayday

4. (11) A Friend I've Loved A Long Time - Hebe Tien

5. (4) Where I Belong - Aaron Yan

6. (-) Things Change - Cyndi Wang and Wu Jiacheng

7. (7) Do It Like This - Song Bingyang

8. (1) Slowly Like You - Karen Mok

9. (6) The Same Moonlight - Della Ding Dang

10. (19) Don't Speak - Tia Ray

• For the week ending April 22