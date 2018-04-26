Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) What Is Love? - Twice (Korean)

2. (-) Let Me - Zayn

3. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

4. (7) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie

5. (3) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

6. (6) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

7. (5) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya

8. (4) Just Break Up - JC (Mandarin)

9. (10) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

10. (11) Respectable - Kelly Yu (Mandarin)

•For the week ending April 19 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (-) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

2. (1) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

3. (3) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie

4. (2) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd

5. (10) Let Me - Zayn

6. (-) One Kiss - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

7. (-) Wake Me Up (Radio Edit) - Avicii

8. (7) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott

9. (-) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

10. (5) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya

•For the week ending April 25

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Nice For What - Drake

2. (2) God's Plan - Drake

3. (3) Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

4. (4) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

5. (6) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

6. (5) Look Alive - BlocBoy JB featuring Drake

7. (7) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

8. (9) Freaky Friday - Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown

9. (8) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J. Balvin

10. (92) Chun-Li - Nicki Minaj

•For the week of April 28

HIT FM

1. (1) Slowly Like You - Karen Mok

2. (3) The Best Is Yet To Come - Nicholas Teo

3. (-) Here, After Us (Tears Still Wet Version) - Mayday

4. (4) Where I Belong - Aaron Yan

5. (-) Sanctuary - JJ Lin

6. (5) The Same Moonlight - Della Ding Dang

7. (-) Do It Like This - Song Bingyang

8. (13) Mediterranean Sun - Weibird Wei

9. (9) Just Dance - Lala Hsu

10. (2) Beautiful Expectations - Bibi Zhou

•For the week ending April 15