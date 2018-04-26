Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) What Is Love? - Twice (Korean)
2. (-) Let Me - Zayn
3. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
4. (7) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
5. (3) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
6. (6) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
7. (5) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya
8. (4) Just Break Up - JC (Mandarin)
9. (10) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
10. (11) Respectable - Kelly Yu (Mandarin)
•For the week ending April 19 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (-) No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
2. (1) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
3. (3) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
4. (2) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd
5. (10) Let Me - Zayn
6. (-) One Kiss - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
7. (-) Wake Me Up (Radio Edit) - Avicii
8. (7) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott
9. (-) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
10. (5) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya
•For the week ending April 25
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Nice For What - Drake
2. (2) God's Plan - Drake
3. (3) Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
4. (4) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
5. (6) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
6. (5) Look Alive - BlocBoy JB featuring Drake
7. (7) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
8. (9) Freaky Friday - Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown
9. (8) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J. Balvin
10. (92) Chun-Li - Nicki Minaj
•For the week of April 28
HIT FM
1. (1) Slowly Like You - Karen Mok
2. (3) The Best Is Yet To Come - Nicholas Teo
3. (-) Here, After Us (Tears Still Wet Version) - Mayday
4. (4) Where I Belong - Aaron Yan
5. (-) Sanctuary - JJ Lin
6. (5) The Same Moonlight - Della Ding Dang
7. (-) Do It Like This - Song Bingyang
8. (13) Mediterranean Sun - Weibird Wei
9. (9) Just Dance - Lala Hsu
10. (2) Beautiful Expectations - Bibi Zhou
•For the week ending April 15