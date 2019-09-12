Music and arts festival Neon Lights adds 13 more acts

SINGAPORE - Music and arts festival Neon Lights have added 13 more acts to its line-up, including Australian singer and electronic music artist Nick Murphy, formerly known as Chet Faker, Grammy-winning English electronic producer Mura Masa, and Canadian jazz/hip-hop outfit BadBadNotGood.

The festival, which will be held on Nov 23 and 24 at Fort Canning Green in Fort Canning Park, previously announced its headliners - English folk rockers Mumford & Sons, American pop singer Halsey, English electro-R&B duo Honne and Norwegian electro-pop singer Aurora.

Other freshly announced acts include Mexican-American indie pop singer-songwriter Cuco; Filipino-Irish singer-songwriter AndreaH; psychedelic rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and electronic music duo Cosmo's Midnight from Australia; as well as singer-songwriter Gus Dapperton, DJ duo Fleetmac Wood and electronic duo Joan from the United States.

Home-grown acts, such as folk-blues band Shak & the Baits, funk band MMLD, Mexican music act Mariachi Viva Mexico and percussion troupe Bloco Singapura, will also perform.

Limited early-bird tickets that start from $30 for children and $108 for adults are available at www.neonlights.sg and through Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg). For the full line-up, schedules and details, go to www.neonlights.sg.