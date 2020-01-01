Murder Mystery is most popular Netflix release in US

NEW YORK • Netflix's original film Murder Mystery, starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, topped a list of the streaming service's most popular releases of last year in the United States.

But its award-winning The Crown failed to make the top 10.

Netflix said on Monday that science-fiction series Stranger Things came in second, followed by Michael Bay action movie 6 Underground.

The ranking was based on the number of households watching at least two minutes of a series, movie or special during its first 28 days on Netflix last year, the service said.

British royal series The Crown did not appear in the top 10 list, despite having won major awards, including for its lead actors.

Season Three was released in November and Netflix did not supply any viewing data.

Netflix, which boasts more than 158 million subscribers worldwide, releases viewership figures for only programming it considers a hit.

Executives at Netflix have said they plan to be more transparent with audience data to satisfy Hollywood producers and stars and to help viewers decide what to watch.

The company is facing new rivals. Walt Disney has been removing its movies from Netflix and putting them on the Disney+ streaming service.