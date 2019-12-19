Murakami holds rare public reading to mark anniversary of debut as novelist

TOKYO • A monkey that confesses he steals women's identity cards, causing them to temporarily forget who they are, starred on Tuesday as Haruki Murakami marked 40 years since his debut as a novelist with his first public reading in Japan in nearly a quarter of a century.

Now 70 and one of the world's most acclaimed novelists, he debuted with Hear The Wind Sing in 1979, four years after he began writing while running a jazz bar in Tokyo.

His 1987 romantic novel Norwegian Wood was his first bestseller, establishing him as a young literary star. His latest novel, Killing Commendatore, hit American bookstores last year.

Media-shy Murakami's last public readings were in Kobe and Ashiya in western Japan where he grew up, following a deadly 1995 earthquake there.

On Tuesday, he was joined by award-winning female novelist Mieko Kawakami, a Murakami fan who was in the audience at both events 24 years ago.

After the two took turns reading passages from their works, Murakami said: "Actually, I have a brand new novel I wrote a few weeks ago and I haven't even published it."

He said it is called Confessions Of A Shinagawa Monkey.

It is a sequel to A Shinagawa Monkey - the story of a woman who forgets her name because a monkey had stolen it - published as part of a 2002 compilation called Five Strange Tales From Tokyo.

The new story takes place in a small Japanese hot spring hotel, where a monkey appears as the protagonist takes a bath.

The animal, apparently speaking in Japanese, offers to wash his back, and explains it was raised by a professor and grew up listening to classical music by Joseph Bruckner and Richard Strauss.

The monkey faced discrimination in the conformist troop community and ended up at the hotel, where he was hired as a helper and given an attic to live in.

After the protagonist invites the monkey to his room for a chat over beer, it says he is called Shinagawa Monkey. It reveals it has a bad habit of stealing part of the names of women it falls in love with by taking their driver's licence and other identification cards, causing them to forget their names.

Murakami said Confessions takes about 50 minutes to read, so he read a 30-minute abridged version.

He comically acted out conversation between the monkey and the protagonist, setting off laughter from the crowd. He said the story may be published soon.

Without video cameras present, Murakami appeared relaxed as he and Kawakami took turns reading their works.

Kawakami won the prestigious Akutagawa Prize in 2008 for Breasts And Eggs and has penned other award-winning novels including Dreams Of Love, Etc; Yearning; and Heaven.

The two authors have published a new book, A Horned Owl Takes Off At Dawn: A Long Long Interview By Kawakami Mieko, a collection of her interviews of Murakami.

ASSOCIATED PRESS