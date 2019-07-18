Mumford & Sons, Honne to headline Neon Lights

English folk rockers Mumford & Sons and English electro-R&B duo Honne are set to headline the first day of music and arts festival Neon Lights, which will be held on Nov 23 and 24 at Fort Canning Green in Fort Canning Park.

The day-long festival will kick off at 1pm and run till late each day.

Limited early-bird tickets for day one of the festival, which falls on Saturday, is priced at $108 and go on sale this Friday via www.neonlights.sg and Sistic. After early-bird tickets have sold out, Tier 2 tickets for the same day will be available at $128.

Headline acts for the second day will be announced later this month, following which, festivalgoers who purchased Saturday tickets will have the option to upgrade to two-day tickets.

Honne have played several gigs in Singapore, but this will be Mumford & Sons' first time playing here.

The Grammy award-winning band, made up of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane, are best known for tracks like I Will Wait and Little Lion Man. Their last album Delta was released in November last year, and the band are currently touring Europe and North America to promote the album.

Honne, on the other hand, are made up of James Hatcher and Andy Clutterbuck, who have played sold-out shows in Singapore since 2016, including two in March this year. The duo are best known for breakout tracks such as Warm On A Cold Night, Someone That Loves You, as well as tracks off their 2018 album release, Love Me/Love Me Not.

More acts will be announced at a later date.

The first edition of Neon Lights was held in 2015 at Fort Canning Park, across both Fort Canning Green and Fort Gate. It took a break in 2017, before returning last year.

While this year's Neon Lights is being held over two days, last year's edition was held at the smaller venue of Fort Gate over three days, with headline acts such as American indie rockers Interpol and Malaysian pop star Yuna.