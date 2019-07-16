Mumford & Sons and Honne among headliners at Neon Lights 2019 at Fort Canning Park

SINGAPORE - English folk rockers Mumford & Sons and English electro-R&B duo Honne are set to headline the first day of music and arts festival Neon Lights, which will be held on Nov 23 and 24 at Fort Canning Green in Fort Canning Park.

The day-long festival will kick off at 1pm and run till late each day.

Limited early bird tickets for day one of the festival on Nov 23, a Saturday, priced at $108, go on sale this Friday (July 19) via www.neonlights.sg and Sistic. After early bird tickets have sold out, Tier 2 tickets, also for Nov 23, will be available at $128.

The headline acts for Nov 24 will be announced in late July, following which, festival-goers who purchased the Nov 23 tickets will have the option to upgrade to two-day tickets.

Honne have played several gigs in Singapore, but this will be Mumford & Sons' first time playing here.

The Grammy award-winning band, made up of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane, is best known for tracks like I Will Wait and Little Lion Man. Their last album Delta, was released in November last year, and the band is currently touring Europe and North America to promote the album.

Honne, on the other hand, is made up of James Hatcher and Andy Clutterbuck, who have played sold-out shows in Singapore since 2016, including two in March this year. The duo are best known for breakout tracks such as Warm On A Cold Night, Someone That Loves You, as well as tracks off their 2018 album release, Love Me/Love Me Not.

More acts will be announced at a later date.

The first edition of Neon Lights was held in 2015 at Fort Canning Park, across both Fort Canning Green and Fort Gate. It took a break in 2017, before returning last year.

While this year's Neon Lights is being held over two days, last year's edition was held at the smaller venue of Fort Gate over three days, with headline acts such as American indie rockers Interpol and Malaysian pop star Yuna.