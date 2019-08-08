Multi-genre album a mixed bag of tunes

ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC

Frenchman DJ Snake may be the king of electro-trap, but on his second album, he has given himself carte blanche - or complete artistic freedom - to express himself.

Befittingly, the 17-track follow-up to 2016's Encore is a multi-genre record, spanning everything from dubstep to hip-hop to reggaeton.

Then there is the pantheon of guest acts, ranging from pop royalty, such as American rapper Cardi B and Brazilian pop princess Anitta, to more left-field, under-the-radar acts such as Canadian R&B duo Majid Jordan and Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

But for all that diversity, there seems to be a lack of an overall vision or vibe in this mixed bag of tunes.

Opening with the sci-fi soundtrack-worthy Butterfly Effect, the album then takes a sharp left turn to the discordant dubstep squeals of Quiet Storm, and moves on to the vocal pitch shifting that is characteristic of future bass tunes on When The Lights Go Down.

No More, his collaboration with American electronic music producer Zhu, is gloomy and rhythmic, followed by the personality-packed house track Made In France, where he ropes in fellow DJ-producers Tchami, Malaa and Mercer.

But instead of staying with dance music sub-genres, he inserts an entire suite of tracks that seem to pander to the ever-growing Latin American market, such as last year's summer smash hit, Taki Taki, with Selena Gomez and Cardi B; and a sexy reggaeton number Loco Contigo with Colombian star J Balvin.

The tunes are well-produced and will probably get the thumbs up at dance music festivals or club gigs. DJ Snake, who has a global following, has made a record that will go down well with fans all over the world.