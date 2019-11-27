Movies on stage at Ekin Cheng concert?

For his Singapore Indoor Stadium concert on Dec 28, Hong Kong singer-actor Ekin Cheng will be incorporating some of his iconic movie scenes into the show.

The 52-year-old is known for starring in the Young And Dangerous films of the 1990s, about a group of young triad members, where he played the honourable and good-hearted gangster Chan Ho Nam.

He also starred in the 1998 fantasy film The Storm Riders, which was the highest-grossing Hong Kong movie at that time, where he played the powerful warrior Wind.

The star was in Singapore on Monday and said in Mandarin at a press conference at the Grand Hyatt Singapore: "I will not only sing songs, (but) I am also an actor and might put movies on stage and combine that with music."

Known for his signature hairstyle, Cheng acknowledged that having long hair will come in handy for the show as it can be used to create different looks.

His hairstyle is so much a part of his image that when he cut it short in the past, people could not recognise him, he added.

"Even though I was filming, people would ask me what I was up to. I guess (this hairstyle) is me."

And asked about his ever-youthful looks, he replied: "Everyone grows old. I think it is important to maintain a positive outlook, it will help a little.

"The world is becoming more complicated, but what is important is how you look at your work and life."

BOOK IT / ALONG WITH EKIN LIVE CONCERT 2019

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: 8pm, Dec 28 ADMISSION: $108 to $228 from Sports Hub Tix (go to www.sportshub.com.sg or call 3158-7888)

Many Singaporeans have gone to Hong Kong to attend his performances, he noted, and he is thankful for their enthusiasm and support.

During the press conference, he performed two Cantonese songs - Only Love You In A Lifetime and Age Of Friendship.

Cheng, who is married to Hong Kong actress Yoyo Mung, 46, made his official debut in 1986 through the singing competition TVB International Chinese New Talent Singing Championship.

He released his Cantonese debut album Don't Cry in the early 1990s and rose to fame with his third album On Stage.

His current tour kicked off in February in Hong Kong and has travelled to cities such as Macau and Tianjin.

He had previously performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 1998 and at the now-defunct Mandopop club Lunar, which used to be in Clarke Quay, in 2009.

On Sunday, he attended the StarHub Night of Stars 2019, where he performed and presented the top awards - Best Male Asian Star and Best Female Asian Star - to K-drama stars Kim Jae-wook and Park Min-young respectively.