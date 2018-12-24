Move aside Aquaman, meet Aqua, K-pop's first e-sports girl group

There is a new girl group in the K-pop scene. Billing itself as the first "e-sports girl group" in South Korea, Aqua hopes to incorporate gaming into the growing music scene, The Korea Herald reported. At first glance, the six-piece group consisting of Hyeonju, Sua, Haesol, Seungji, Sihyeon and Hyerim looks like a typical K-pop idol group. But with the novel concept of e-sports, the group is already gaining attention, including from gamers, since its debut single with the fitting title Log In was released last month.

