Most concerts in Singapore to go on as scheduled, but organisers are monitoring Wuhan virus developments

SINGAPORE - The Wuhan virus outbreak in China has, to date, affected only one big concert in Singapore.

Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung's concert has been postponed, but a check with major concert organisers in Singapore showed all their shows are going on as scheduled. They are, however, monitoring the situation.

Several concerts in the region have been cancelled because of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Hong Kong star Andy Lau cancelled 12 shows in the city, while fellow Hong Kong star Leon Lai has postponed two shows in Macau.

Yeung's concert was to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 8.

The concert's co-promoter, Live Nation Singapore, said that it was not possible to complete the staging according to production requirements "due to the current freight and travel conditions in China".

All concert production equipment and machinery for Yeung's show were to be freighted in from China and set up by the Chinese team.

Other shows organised by Live Nation Singapore, such as South Korean group Winner at The Star Theatre on Feb 8 and South Korean group Got7 at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 22, are still going on.

LAMC Productions, which is organising events such as music festival Singapore Rockfest II at Fort Canning Park on March 4 and 24 and Northern Irish band Stiff Little Fingers at The Pavilion at Far East Square on Feb 13, say all their gigs are going as scheduled.

Co-owner Mr Ross Knudson says that the company has "100 per cent faith in the Singapore authorities to minimise the danger of Wuhan virus".

Related Story Wuhan virus: Get latest updates

Related Story Interactive: What we know so far about the Wuhan virus

"We went through Sars and cancelled shows in 2003 by Joe Satriani and Dionne Warwick. It was a shock back in those days because it was so unknown and had not happened before," he adds.

"My feeling is that Singapore has been incredibly alert and well prepared to combat viruses ever since."

Lushington Entertainments Singapore also says that there are no disruptions to their scheduled shows.

These include American band Green Day at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Mar 8 and South Korean group K-Tigers Zero at The Star Theatre on Feb 22.

Arts venue the Esplanade is carrying on with all their planned daily events, but have put out an advisory on the coronavirus.

"Esplanade is closely monitoring the evolving situation. We are advised by Singapore's Ministry of Health and our parent ministry, the Ministry of Culture, Communication and Youth to enforce the necessary precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of the virus," it states in the advisory.

"Currently, all performances - both ticketed and free - will continue as scheduled unless otherwise advised."

It also advises patrons who are unwell to seek prompt medical attention.