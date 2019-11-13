Most beautiful faces in Asia unveiled

SHANGHAI • Blackpink are proving to be head-turners in the beauty chart.

Two members of the South Korean girl group are in the top five of TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 list, with Lisa sitting pretty at No. 1.

Jennie is at No.3 while the other two members of Blackpink are not that far back, at positions 13 (Rose) and 22 (Jisoo).

The other slots in the top five are filled by Japanese singer and actress Sakura Miyawaki (2), Chinese actress Angelababy (4) and Chinese model Sui He (5).

In the ranking of 100 faces, two relatively famous names fail to make much of an impression on the selection panel, with South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo listed at No. 85 and Jay Chou's wife Hannah Quinlivan at No. 87.

TCCAsia's parent company is TC Candler, which has rated the world's top male and female lookers since 1990.

Over the weekend, TCCAsia also unveiled the list of Most Handsome Faces in Asia 2019, with Chinese actor Xiao Zhan at No.1.

K-pop star Sehun, Japanese actor Tomohisa Yamashita, K-pop artist Jackson Wang and Chinese actor Deng Lun round up the top five.

Top 10

Top five (women) 1. Lisa 2. Sakura Miyawaki 3. Jennie 4. Angelababy 5. Sui He Top five (men) 1. Xiao Zhan 2. Sehun 3. Tomohisa Yamashita 4. Jackson Wang 5. Deng Lun

In a list dominated by Chinese, Korean and Japanese, top Indian actor Aamir Khan is at No. 20.

Xiao has seen his fortunes rise after he was cast in Chinese TV drama The Untamed (2019), which has riveted viewers both in China and abroad.

After the TCCAsia win, the hashtag #XiaoZhan drew nearly 20 million views on Weibo.