More than a trivial pursuit

Growing up, electronic music singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko never thought that she could make it in music.

Today, her songs clock millions of streams on music-streaming service Spotify.

"I think it's unbelievable," the 22-year-old says in the latest episode of ST Sessions, which is back for a fourth season.

Music is more than just a trivial pursuit for the Singapore Management University undergraduate.

When she released her debut single, 1057, in 2016, it went to No. 1 on Spotify's local Top 50 Viral chart.

She ranks fourth on Spotify's list of top local female artists, behind Mandopop stars Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua and Olivia Ong.

Sokko has since released more singles as well as a debut EP titled N° last year, and has performed at major events like Ultra Music Festival Singapore 2017.

