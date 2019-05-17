More Taiwanese acts coming

Taiwanese singers Lala Hsu (above left), A-lin (right) and Rachel Liang will perform their own hits as well as cover songs.
Three popular Taiwanese singers - Lala Hsu, A-lin and Rachel Liang - are coming for a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 10.

The concept for the upcoming show was derived from the Chinese reality programme, I Am A Singer, which all three vocalists have appeared on.

Apart from their own hits, the singers will also perform covers sung on the show.

Hsu and Liang have not performed in Singapore for some time, but A-lin held a solo concert at the Indoor Stadium on May 4, in which the powerhouse vocalist regaled the audience with hits such as Forget Love, A Kind Of Sorrow and Give Me A Reason To Forget.

BOOK IT /WE ARE SINGERS

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

WHEN: Aug 10, 8pm

ADMISSION: $108 to $218 from Sports Hub Tix (go to www.sportshubtix.sg or call 3158-7888). General sales start today) at 10am.

