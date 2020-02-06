More of Baby Yoda in the works

LOS ANGELES • Disney is ramping up its Baby Yoda content, with the next series of The Mandalorian set for October and potential spin-offs in the works, chief Bob Iger said on Tuesday.

The live-action Star Wars television show launched last year was a hit for new streaming platform Disney+, with its cute co-star taking "the world by storm", said Mr Iger.

Setting an October launch for season two on an earnings call, he promised "more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters".

This could include "taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series".

The Mandalorian follows a mysterious bounty hunter, played by actor Pedro Pascal, who roams the galaxy's lawless outer reaches looking for mercenary work.

During the first season, he formed an unlikely bond with a small creature called "The Child", but dubbed Baby Yoda by online fans.

The mischievous green tyke launched thousands of memes, knocking United States Democratic presidential candidates off the top of news searches.

"Of course, I would be remiss if I didn't mention a certain child in The Mandalorian who has taken the world by storm," Mr Iger told investors, hailing a "sensational response to this new character".

"We know there is great anticipation for the substantial array of Baby Yoda consumer products hitting the market in the coming months."

He also flagged previously announced Star Wars TV shows, including the return of actor Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to film spin-off Rogue One (2016).

Disney's Marvel films have a successful history of creating interlinking movies - and now TV shows - which "share" popular superhero characters.

