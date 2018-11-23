More listeners tuning in to SPH Radio's youngest station

Singapore's youngest radio station, Money FM 89.3, had significantly more people tuning in to it in the past four months, with a growth of 59 per cent to 89,000 listeners, according to a Nielsen survey.

Money FM 89.3, which was launched in January, is one of SPH Radio's five stations and focuses on business and personal finance news.

The SPH Radio stable also includes English stations One FM 91.3 and Kiss92, and Mandarin stations 96.3 Hao FM and UFM 100.3.

The results of the Nielsen survey, which was conducted over September and October and involved 2,009 respondents, were released yesterday afternoon.

Overall, SPH Radio has seen a growth of 2 per cent in audience figures since June, when the last Nielsen survey was released, putting total listenership at 1.46 million.

UFM 100.3 saw a 10 per cent increase in listeners to hit 404,000.

The Nielsen survey also found that MediaCorp's Class 95 was the most tuned-in English radio channel, with 805,000 listeners.

23% Increase in monthly digital listenership across all five SPH stations from June to October, according to a Nielsen survey. 1.46m SPH Radio's total listenership, which has seen a growth of 2 per cent since June.s]

Meanwhile, YES 933 channel was the most popular among the Mandarin radio stations, with 789,000 listeners.

In a statement yesterday, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) said it had seen a spike in digital listenership across all five stations.

Monthly digital listenership reached more than 800,000 unique users in October, up 23 per cent from June.

For example, One FM 91.3, which plays hit songs from the 1980s to the present day, saw its digital listenership jump 80 per cent between June and October, following a rebranding exercise in August. The other four stations also saw double-digit increases in digital listenership.

General manager of SPH Radio Sim Hong Huat said: "We are pleased with the overall growth for SPH Radio.

"The increase in digital listenership across all five stations is definitely a positive sign as radio consumption habits change with the times.

"This has been a great year for SPH Radio and our audience can look forward to more exciting things to come as we continue to deepen our engagement with fans and partners."