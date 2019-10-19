More DJs join Legacy Festival line-up

DJs Zedd, Alok and Oliver Heldens round off the headlining acts for the inaugural edition of Legacy Festival, taking place at Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Dec 6 and 7.

They join the likes of previously announced headliners, namely Tiesto, Don Diablo and Cosmic Gate.

German-Russian DJ Zedd and Dutch DJ Heldens are no strangers to the Republic, having played here several times before, but this will be the Singapore debut for popular, top-ranked Brazilian DJ Alok.

Other international DJs in the line-up include Russian DJ trio Swanky Tunes, Dutch trance and house music producer Mark Sixma and Norwegian Hardstyle duo Da Tweekaz.

The locally produced festival will also be supported by a line-up jam-packed with possibly the largest slate of home-grown DJs seen at a large-scale music festival here - such as Rave Republic, The Doppelgangerz and DJ Krumbs.

Legacy's all-Singaporean organising team - made up of festival director Andrew Teo, festival producer Charles Tso, co-producer Terence Kong and production director Addam Maleq - is expecting 25,000 attendees over two days.

The festival seeks to fill the void left by dance music festival ZoukOut, which in August announced it was taking a break after 18 years.

The Zouk Group said ZoukOut, which is typically held in December, also at Siloso Beach, will not have an edition this year and did not reveal plans for future editions.

The second ticket phase for Legacy Festival is now available at $120 for the one-day pass and $170 for the two-day pass from www.legacy-festival.com/#/tickets.