More arrests in K-pop sex-video scandal?

SEOUL • Could more artists join singer Jung Joon-young, who is the only one arrested so far in the K-pop scandal?

Pundits think ballad singer Roy Kim and former FTIsland member Choi Jong-hoon could be next, with the Seoul Metropolitan Police handing their cases to prosecutors over charges of sharing illicit photos. Choi has also admitted to filming the footage.

Former BigBang singer Seungri, who is facing multiple investigations, is expected to be turned over to the prosecutors once evidence is collected. He is suspected of procuring prostitutes and evading tax, among other misdeeds.

Meanwhile, Georgetown University, where Kim was studying in the United States before the police summoned him home for questioning, is keeping an eye on the matter.

"Georgetown is committed to making sure reported cases of sexual misconduct are investigated and responded to promptly. We take this work extremely seriously and are committed to evaluating each case sensitively and fairly," said spokesman Matt Hill.

Kim was one month away from graduation - he enrolled in 2013 - when he was swept up by the scandal.



K-pop star Jung Joon-young at the Seoul central district court last month. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Students have already called on the university to take action against him.