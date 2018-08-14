Monroe nude scene found

LOS ANGELES • Now the secret can be bared. Hollywood pundits had long believed that footage of a Marilyn Monroe nude scene with Clark Gable, from the 1961 movie The Misfits, had been destroyed.

But fans of the legendary actress, whose death at age 36 - in 1962 from a drug overdose - has spawned conspiracy theories, can debunk that myth.

The Deadline entertainment portal reported that the footage had been kept in storage all along.

Charles Casillo, who was doing research for his upcoming book Marilyn Monroe: The Private Life Of A Public Icon, spoke with a son of movie producer Frank Taylor, who revealed what happened to the footage.

It shows Monroe dropping a sheet that was covering her body.

John Huston, who directed the film, cut out that scene which he felt was not needed for the story.

But Taylor saw it as groundbreaking - given the more conservative times in the United States then - and saved it.