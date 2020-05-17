Monkie King

The legend of the Monkey King, the main character from the Chinese classic tale Journey To The West, lives on in Danish toymaker Lego's latest range.

The Lego Group launched Monkie Kid, its first Chinese-inspired line of toy bricks, yesterday.

The company, famed for its "if you can dream it, you can build it" tagline, says its new range is rooted firmly in China's culture and values, and features eight play sets, an animated mini-movie and an upcoming television series.

Although it has released Chinese-themed sets such as Chinese New Year Temple Fair, this is the first line inspired by Chinese culture.

Mr Simon Lucas, senior design director of The Lego Group, says the more than 400-year-old epic of the Monkey King's mystical journey touched and inspired him.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to be able to immerse myself in China's culture of storytelling, in particular Journey To The West and the Monkey King," he tells The Sunday Times.

"The epic stories and incredible characters have been a huge inspiration to the Lego design team and myself. It is with deepest respect for Chinese culture and the more than 400-year-old legend that we have created the next chapter in the story of the Monkey King.

The tale, he says, begins when an ordinary boy, Monkie Kid, finds the Monkey King's legendary sceptre and becomes "the chosen one". Together with his band of loyal friends, he begins his quest to stop the Demon Bull King and his army of Bull Clones from taking over a city.

The reimagined chapter is told through the eight sets, which feature colourful new characters and vehicles with hidden features such as a blue cat with an orange mohawk.

Mr Lucas says: "Monkie Kid celebrates imagination, bravery, creativity, fun, resilience and friendship. We want children to be inspired by these values to create their own hero legend and act out the spirit of the Monkey King in their own lives."

The new line, which is available in more than 140 countries, also has designs not featured in other Lego sets before, such as a golden handle element for the Monkey King's sceptre, a sculpted head for iconic character Pigsy, and bespoke hairpieces for other main characters like Princess Iron Fan and Red Son.

The sets are a culmination of about two years of close collaboration with children and parents in China. The products were tested by more than 150 young children and about 50 adults across Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu and Chongqing before the concept evolved from ideation and graphics to the final product.

"A big part of the design process entailed speaking to children and parents across China to find out what stories they wanted to see brought to life in Lego bricks," says Mr Lucas.

Lego's research in China, he adds, found that children there adored epic hero stories, but lacked a connection to Chinese cultural heritage as many of the hero stories they know originated from overseas.

"Monkie Kid aims to address this disconnect by providing a hero universe rooted in local culture, to encourage children to discover and explore their cultural origins while providing a common play experience for families to bond across different generations," says Mr Lucas.

He notes that almost 90 per cent of parents in China whom the team spoke to highlighted creativity, communication and confidence as the most essential skills for the future success and well-being of their children.

Mr Lucas' team comprised colleagues in China - who provided the deep cultural knowledge of both the origin story and what would work with local Chinese families - and Lego's experienced designers, who are experts in translating epic stories into brick form.

But Mr Lucas notes that the Monkie Kid range is likely to also appeal to "children and Lego fans in other countries like Singapore".

• Lego's Monkie Kid play sets start from $49.90 for the 259-piece White Dragon Horse Bike to $269.90 for the 1,959-piece Monkie Kid's Team Secret HQ. Prices include GST.