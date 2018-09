Money FM podcast: Michelle reads Late Night Thoughts Of A Jazz Musician

17:07 mins

Synopsis: In his new book, jazz icon Jeremy Monteiro shares his thoughts on life, anecdotes and music journey.

Produced by: The Curve on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://bit.ly/2Px98Lw

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiqs