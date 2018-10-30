Modern Family's Sofia Vergara wants to keep doing show 'forever'

Forbes magazine recently named Sofia Vergara as the best-rewarded actor on American television. She took home $58.7 million between last year and this year.
Published
2 hours ago

NEW YORK • Sofia Vergara has a wish for her "Family".

"I don't understand why (sitcom Modern Family, in which she stars) can't be like Law & Order," she told Health magazine recently.

She was referring to talk that the show may wrap up next year.

It is in its 10th season, while drama Law & Order ruled for 20.

"That would be a dream for me, to keep doing this forever," she said.

But if the show bows out, she at least will go out on a financial high, with Forbes magazine just naming her as the best-rewarded actor on United States television - for the seventh time in a row.

She pocketed US$42.5 million (S$58.7 million) between last year and this year, way in front of the top-earning man, The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, who netted US$26.5 million.

Another four of the six best-paid stars after Vergara also got their payoff from The Big Bang Theory.

They are Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg, who bagged US$23.5 million to US$25 million each.

They reached such lofty heights, despite reportedly taking pay cuts to give co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch a financial boost, putting them among the top 10 best-paid actresses.

While rumours of Modern Family exiting have swirled, The Big Bang Theory is confirmed to call it a day next year.

The Forbes figures rope in sponsorship and licensing income on top of television-show salaries.

The top 10 women took home US$168.5 million between June 1 last year and June 1 this year, according to Forbes - up from US$156.5 million in the past 12 months.

The total for the top 10 men was US$181 million, down from US$185 million.

