Modern Family's incredible legacy

LOS ANGELES • Like its anchor couple, Modern Family was formed by shotgun marriage.

The veteran sitcom creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, reasoning they would find more Hollywood success together than apart, came together expressly to make a network sitcom.

They scored a hit out of the gate in 2009 with their story of the extended clan of Claire and Phil Dunphy - only to have their differing sensibilities lead to a falling out by the second season.

But instead of acrimoniously ending things, they agreed to split custody of the ABC show, alternating which episodes each oversaw. Modern Family went on to became one of the biggest television phenomena of the current age.

ABC announced recently that this autumn will mark the show's last season, its 11th.

"Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told reporters at the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, in announcing the ending of Modern Family.

It is indeed tough to overstate the success of the series, which has regularly drawn more than 10 million viewers an episode and is one of only two sitcoms in history to win the Emmy for outstanding comedy five times, all consecutive.

Yet for all its success, the show also has a complicated legacy. In many respects, it helped define the current business landscape. And that is why it - and anything like it - can probably never exist again.

At the time Modern Family entered the scene, the entertainment world looked more like it had for decades and less like it does today.

Netflix has just begun streaming its content instead of sending it by red envelope. Original programming outside of the traditional television set was not on anyone's mind - House Of Cards was more than three years away from debuting. Apart from one win for Sex And The City, the broadcast networks had taken every outstanding-comedy Emmy ever.

Modern Family was positioned to reap these benefits of a linear world. The show, produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television, would gather titanic audiences for a sitcom.

For much of its run, it averaged at least 11 million viewers a season, boosted by the way it represented a changed definition of the American family. In its third season, it averaged nearly 13 million viewers, many of them in the coveted 18-to-49 demographic.

In contrast, NBC's 30 Rock, another repeat comedy-Emmy winner from the 21st century, averaged under six million most seasons.

By putting its own spin on a familiar motley-family conceit and docu-comedy style, the show turned things around for ABC. Most importantly, though, it provided a charge to the wider landscape.

Modern Family brought back the idea that a TV comedy, even as viewership and consumer mind-share began to fragment, could both be broadly watched and a critical hit.

There have been some other long-running broadcast-network comedy smashes in the current era - The Big Bang Theory comes to mind.

But Modern Family stands out as a single-camera comedy - cinema-style shooting, no laugh-track - that still garnered a massive audience.

And the show repeated the rewards. Modern Family generated not just the usual local syndication deals, but also a splashy one on USA Network, which paid as much as US$1.5 million (S$2 million) an episode. It even got sold and repackaged in places like Chile and Greece.

The end of Modern Family, along with Big Bang at the end of this current television season, will in all probability mean the end of an era.

The highest-rated sitcoms now on broadcast television are either very new (Young Sheldon) or very old (The Conners).

If anyone wants an idea of how Modern Family comes from another business age, here it is: The show is not on Netflix. Twentieth knew it could monetise the show much better with these syndication deals than selling it to a streamer.

The show's scripts have by wide consensus been declining creatively for a while, as writers exhaust storylines and reach for contrivances and guest stars. Many fans began dropping off the Modern Family wagon a while ago - its viewership began declining in the seventh season, a trend that has accelerated since.

But the inevitable writerly ebb and flow of a TV show is only part of the story here, and does not hit at the more underlying business factors that will prevent a phenomenon of its ilk from happening again.

Modern Family may be getting long in the tooth creatively, leading to its demise. But from a business standpoint, it is nothing less than a dinosaur, and its species could well soon be extinct.

WASHINGTON POST