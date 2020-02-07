Model tells jurors that Weinstein assaulted her

NEW YORK • Lauren Young was a model and aspiring actress when she got what she thought was her big break, she told the jury in disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial.

That break turned into an assault, she testified on Wednesday in a Manhattan court.

Young told jurors she befriended a woman at an Oscars party in 2012. A year later, the woman invited her to meet Weinstein at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

She was working on a script, Young added, and was "excited" about pitching the producer.

Young, 30, said: "I was so excited to talk to him, but he wasn't really paying attention to me. He said, 'Let's finish this conversation and follow me upstairs. I have to get ready to present an award.'"

Young followed Weinstein to his room, initially with the friend behind her and kept going before realising he had trapped her in a bathroom.

He stripped and fondled her breasts, according to prosecutors.

After the alleged assault, they said, he and an assistant kept reaching out to Young, but she refused to have any further contact with him.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with rape and predatory sexual assault for alleged attacks on two women.

Young is the last of three other women the prosecution has called to establish a pattern of predation.

