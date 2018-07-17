Model Kate Upton is having a baby

NEW YORK • Supermodel and actress Kate Upton took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a new addition: her baby bump.

The Sports Illustrated cover model posted a picture of herself on a balcony in a white blouse and red pantsuit with the hashtag "PregnantinMiami" on the social media site.

Her husband, baseball pitching star Justin Verlander, added a comment saying, "You're going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can't wait to start this new journey with you!"

The pair were married last year after Verlander's Houston Astros won their first World Series in a dramatic seven-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game 7 wound up conflicting with the couple's nuptials, the two told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Upton recalled: "Everybody's in Italy (the night of Game 7). Everyone's at the venue. We had an event that night and everyone is texting us, 'Your wedding is so pretty, wish you were here.'"

Since then, life has been good for the couple. Verlander is headed to his seventh All-Star Game next week.

"Married life's been great," he told People magazine in March.

"I married my best friend and we do everything we can to spend as much time together as possible. Honestly, I couldn't be happier. It's been a lovely first year of marriage."

REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST