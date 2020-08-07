Model Bella Hadid calls out New York police officers for not wearing masks

NEW YORK - Supermodel Bella Hadid is adding one more item to the list of cop crimes - not wearing a mask.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the 23-year-old shared a series of photos of herself in New York City on Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Hadid, decked out in an all-black ensemble (and of course, a black face mask), posed in front of a group of police officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The group, who were standing in front of City Hall, were not donning face masks. Hadid, evidently annoyed, captioned: "WEAR A MASK."

In another photo, she gave them the finger, writing, "Hi @nypd,masks are for all of our safety, not just urs...:)"

The model is not the first to be angered by the police's seeming indifference to the US' public health guidelines. Politicians and protesters alike have implored the police to wear masks, and expressed anger at their non-compliance.

Addressing NYPD officers in June, Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio said: "If we're asking everyone else to follow the rules, social distancing, wear a face covering for the protection of all, you should do it, too."

And cops who don full-body protective equipment when dealing with protests but not face masks, have been a source of much irritation for Black Lives Matter protesters, who see it as apathy for public well-being.

Public dissatisfaction with bare-faced cops has even inspired a new project - the NYPD Mask Watch.

Related Story De Blasio vows for first time to cut New York police funding after 10 nights of protests

The project uses crowdsourced data in the form of photographs and videos to identify unmasked cops for contact tracing purposes.

New York, was, at one point, known as the epicentre of the coronavirus. According to the New York Times, the state has more than 400,000 cases.