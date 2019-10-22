Model April Leung has moved on from ex's betrayal

HONG KONG • Boyz singer Steven Cheung was shamed by his long-time girlfriend April Leung when he announced out of the blue in July that he was going to marry model Au Man-man.

He dropped another bombshell, posting a photo of the couple celebrating their baby's 100 days.

Leung, a model from Hong Kong, went on the offensive online, blasting Cheung for hurting her by not revealing the facts to her personally.

According to media outlets, he had told her he was attending a banquet, but omitted to say it was his son's 100-day celebration.

In other posts, Leung also asked Cheung, one-half of Hong Kong pop duo Boyz, to pay back money he owed her.

Now, Cheung, 34, whose fortunes have dived after the public backlash over his treatment of Leung, has finally managed to settle his debt, returning a six-figure amount she had coughed out for rent.

Cheung, who works in a hotel doing odd jobs, said he is also open to other work recommended by his contacts, on.cc portal reported.

The singer, who noted that the scandal has changed him, added that he is sorry he had let down other people, including his Boyz partner Kenny Kwan.

Admitting that he never owned up to his mistakes in the past, Cheung said he would now be more responsible.

Leung has also turned the corner, telling media she went to Thailand to find peace in yoga classes. She cut herself off from worldly distractions by severely limiting the use of her mobile phone.

The sand, sun and sea in Phuket have been good for her.

Waking up at 6am, Leung said she learnt how to get past her depression by sharing her problems with other people in her classes.

Referring to Cheung's postscandal life, she noted that they both have "homework to do" to get to a better stage.

A Boyz concert, due to be held at the Hong Kong Coliseum, was canned after the scandal broke. Kwan's agent bailed him out by arranging for him to hold two solo shows last month, with backing from top singers such as Joey Yung and Leo Ku.