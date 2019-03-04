Model admits to 'just one kiss' with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend

LOS ANGELES • Jordyn Woods has finally kissed and told.

Vilified by many for wrecking reality star Khloe Kardashian's relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the model had kept a low profile after news broke that she had a one-night stand with the professional basketball player.

But last Friday, she said on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show that all she shared with Thompson, 27 - who has a daughter with Kardashian, 34 - was just one kiss.

Woods, 21, revealed that she had turned up at a party at his Los Angeles home and that he kissed her when she left.

"In my head, this is innocent. We're all drinking. We're all chillin'," she added.

But Kardashian was not buying her account of the incident at first, posting angrily online: "If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, instead of calling me privately to apologise first, at least be honest about your story.

"You are the reason my family broke up."

But Kardashian later had a change of heart, tweeting: "What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister.

"But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the break-up of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life."