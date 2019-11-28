Model-actor Godfrey Gao dies of cardiac arrest

Taiwan-born Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao, 35, has died after he collapsed while filming a Chinese variety series in Zhejiang in eastern China.

His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed this on Weibo. He was reportedly rushed to hospital, where he died after nearly three hours, according to JetStar's statement.

He had been filming Chase Me, a night-time variety series by Zhejiang Television, which focuses on physical tasks for its contestants.

Chase Me's official Weibo account posted a statement around noon on Wednesday stating that Gao, who was a guest on the show, died while filming the ninth episode. He had been running when he suddenly collapsed.

According to the statement, medical staff on the show immediately attended to him and he was taken to the hospital.

Sudden cardiac death is described by American medical institution Cleveland Clinic as a sudden, unexpected death caused by a loss of heart function.

According to media reports, Gao's family and girlfriend were on their way to Zhejiang and his body will be transported back to Taiwan today.

Gao reportedly collapsed at around 2am on Wednesday morning, midway through filming. Other celebrities on the set included Hong Kong actor William Chan and boy band Fahrenheit member Calvin Chen.

In photographs circulating on the Web, Chan can be seen with his hands clasped in prayer. Medical staff can also be seen working on someone, who is obscured in the photographs. Netizens who claimed to witness the incident said that Gao's heart stopped beating for a few minutes before it resumed beating again.

His death has sparked a heated discussion.

Who is Godfrey Gao?

Gao, 35, a Taiwan-born Canadian, was born to a Taiwanese father and a Malaysian mother of Peranakan descent. His mother, who is from Penang, was once a beauty queen in Malaysia. His father reportedly used to be a general manager for tyre manufacturer Michelin in Taiwan. He was the youngest of three boys. His second brother, Charles, 38, is also a model and actor. The family uprooted and immigrated to Canada from Taiwan in 1995. He told American news outlet NextShark that he experienced racism when he first moved to North Vancouver, where there were not many Asians, and he tried to make friends by offering candy he brought from Asia to his peers. The 1.93m tall Gao, whose real name is Tsao Chih-hsiang, originally wanted to play basketball professionally. He began playing the sport in elementary school and said in interviews that he played for two years for his college team. He had attended Capilano University in Canada. While Gao did not reveal why, his hoop dreams did not pan out. He became a model instead. He went back to Taiwan and was quickly noticed, thanks to his good looks and towering stature. He became one of the members of the so-called Fashion F4 in 2008. F4 is a fictional clique in the Japanese romantic manga series Boys Over Flowers, comprising four good-looking men from rich families. It is also the name of a Taiwanese boy band. The Fashion F4 comprised Gao as well as Taiwanese models Sphinx Ting, Lan Chun-tien and Victor Chen - who are all from well-to-do families. They appeared in a fashion shoot together in 2008 and also released a book in 2009. In 2011, he became the first Asian male model to front luxury brand Louis Vuitton's ad campaign, making his mark as one of the first Asian male supermodels. His acting career also took off in Taiwan. After a series of supporting roles in idol dramas like The Magicians Of Love (2006), he became a leading man in 2010 in the drama Volleyball Lover. He made his Hollywood debut in 2013 in The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones as warlock Magnus Bane. In China, he is best remembered for his role as Lichuan in Remembering Lichuan (2016), a television adaptation of a Chinese romance novel. The drama was extremely well-received, with a rating of 8.6 out of 10 on review site Douban. He was nicknamed the "nation's husband" by Chinese netizens for his charming portrayal of a handicapped architect. In real life, Gao kept a low profile when it came to his private life. He was once linked to singer Dominique Choy, who is now married to model-actor Sunny Wang. Most recently, he has been linked to 23-year-old Bella Su. Not much is known about the influencer, who has more than 35,000 followers on Instagram. Media reports say Su comes from a rich family and that the two met through former basketball star James Mao. It was rumoured that the two were engaged and were spotted together at a mutual friend's wedding. Jan Lee

A Chinese phrase which translates to "Variety show Chase Me's difficulty and intensity" has become a top trending topic on Weibo. Many netizens are expressing anger at what is seen as a dangerous variety show set-up - pointing to how difficult the physical tasks can be and how the show is filmed at night, often past midnight. It is also filmed outdoors, even in cold weather.

Many have asked its regular cast members, such as Chan and Chinese actor Huang Jingyu, to stop appearing on the show for their own safety.

Gao's death has prompted an outpouring of grief. Taiwanese singer Christine Fan posted a plain black background on Instagram with the caption "My heart is broken". Gao's friend Sphinx Ting, also a model, similarly posted a black background.

Taiwanese supermodel Chiling Lin, who worked with Gao on the movie 101 Proposals (2013) posted on Weibo: "You don't know how wonderful you are. Can't believe this is real but you're flying away now. Dear Godfrey, have a good journey."

Taiwanese talkshow host Dee Hsu and Taiwanese movie star Shu Qi also posted messages of condolences on social media.

Former Taiwanese basketball star James Mao posted a heartbreak emoji on a black background on his Instagram story. Gao was set to be one of Mao's groomsmen at his wedding to stylist Tiffany Lo tomorrow.

