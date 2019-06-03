Moby's book tour falls apart

LOS ANGELES •American musician Moby has cancelled his book tour after mischaracterising a past relationship with actress Natalie Portman in his new book.

A message on his website said that Moby was cancelling "all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future." It was posted three days before he was due to start the British leg of a tour to promote his memoir Then It Fell Apart.

The electronic dance musician found himself mired in controversy after claiming in the book that Portman, 37, flirted with him and asked him for a date in 2001, when she was a rising star.

The Oscar-winning Black Swan (2010) actress told Harper's Bazaar that she was surprised to hear him describe it as dating. She called his behaviour at the time inappropriate and added: "My recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated from high school."

Moby then apologised to Portman, saying in an Instagram post: "I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14-year age difference, I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago."

"I'm going to go away for a while," the singer, 53, added in a later posting last week. "But before I do, I want to apologise again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault."

REUTERS