Miriam Yeung is not retiring

Singer-actress Miriam Yeung will be starring in new TVB series Wonder Women, her first television drama in nine years.
Published
44 min ago

The Hong Kong singer-actress was just kidding when she said she would be retiring this year

Good news for fans of Hong Kong singer-actress Miriam Yeung. Contrary to what news reports say, the 44-year-old is not retiring this year.

Late last year, the guest performer at Cantonese a cappella group C AllStar's concert stunned fans when she said on stage that she may be quitting show business in 2018.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 30, 2018, with the headline 'Miriam Yeung is not retiring'. Print Edition | Subscribe
