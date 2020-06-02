Mineral water brand replaces Wang Leehom with younger ambassador

BEIJING • On Weibo on Sunday, Chinese mineral water brand Wahaha announced its new spokesman, 29-year-old Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu.

Hsu replaces Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wang Leehom, who had been the face of the brand since 1998.

Last year, Wang, 43 then, had his contract with the brand cancelled due to his age, ending a 20-year working relationship.

Ms Kelly Zong, daughter of company founder Zong Qinghou, said: "He's old and aesthetically speaking, tired." She added that a younger ambassador was necessary to appeal to a younger market, according to Oriental Daily.

While netizens praised the new campaign images of Hsu, some believe Wang is more suitable as a spokesman. Meanwhile, Wang said he grew up with the brand and would continue to support it.