Mindy Kaling exhausted from keeping her girl entertained

As the world stays home amid the coronavirus pandemic, parents have been spending more time with their children - and American comedienne Mindy Kaling is no exception.

The Mindy Project actress tells USA Today that keeping her two-year-old daughter, Katherine, also known as Kit, engaged and entertained can be exhausting.

"I really have such a newfound respect for stay-at-home mums because kids are relentless."

While such an experience is not the norm for her, she is taking it in her stride, "doing a lot of cooking and being domestic".

Kaling, 40, has not revealed the identity of the father but Kit's godfather is American actor-producer B.J. Novak, 40. The two dated as characters on the hit sitcom The Office (2005-2013) and then dated in real life.

She sees this as a "redo" of her maternity leave.

Back then, she was adjusting to her new role as a mother and Kit "was so small that it wasn't like she had a personality". Now that she's a little older, Kaling says that she "can hang out with her".

This includes experimenting with all sorts of recipes for her daughter, who - while being "a really picky eater" - enjoyed taco night, which the actress says was "a big hit".

Kaling adds: "A lot of the cooking is bad. That's the nice thing about (toddlers). She can't really tell good food from bad food, so it's not like I'm cooking these gourmet feasts that always succeed."