Miley Cyrus has 'no idea' what pandemic is like

LOS ANGELES • Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has been hosting a talk show titled Bright Minded on Instagram Live for the past seven weeks, in a bid to foster positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic and connect with her fans

Yet, the 27-year-old admitted she has "no idea" what the pandemic is like due to the privileges that come with being a celebrity, reported Fox News.

"This isn't Covid-19, what I'm experiencing. My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like," Cyrus told the Wall Street Journal Magazine for its June cover story.

"I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and financially stable, and that's just not the story for a lot of people."

Bright Minded airs at 2.30am Singapore time from Mondays to Fridays. In previous episodes, Cyrus invited several A-listers on the show, such as singers Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez and even United States Senator Elizabeth Warren, with whom she discussed mental health and staying positive.

Last month, Cyrus collaborated with MAC Cosmetics for its annual Viva Glam campaign to raise US$10 million (S$14.1 million) for 250 American charity organisations such as God's Love We Deliver, Project Angel Food and Partners in Health.