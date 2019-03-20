Miley Cyrus breaks down at memorial service for former The Voice contestant

Miley Cyrus was a coach for the late Janice Freeman, who was a participant in Season 13 of reality show The Voice.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MILEYCYRUS/INSTAGRAM
LOS ANGELES - Miley Cyrus is a seasoned professional but, on Monday (March 18), she just could not compose herself to sing.

She had turned up at a memorial service for Janice Freeman, who was on her team in Season 13 of reality show The Voice, where Cyrus, 26, was a coach.

Freeman, who finished 11th in the contest in 2017, died on March 2 from pneumonia and a blood clot. She was 33.

"I was never her coach, ever. She was always mine," Cyrus said in a tearful speech on Monday.

"I've learnt more from her than anyone whom I've ever got the honour to be in the room with, not just vocally, I should've got more lessons than I did, but she taught me everything that I know about love.

"And, to be here, and I had planned on singing a song for her, but just losing her is just too much for me. So... my dad's gonna take care of this for me. But, I'll always be your sister, I'm here for you, and I'm here for your family, and Janice I'll miss you more than I could ever say."

But Cyrus did at some point join her father Billy Ray Cyrus to sing Amazing Grace.

Back in January 2018, she had also shown support for Freeman, tweeting that she was taking care of The Voice contestant's housing bills for six months.

I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere ..... but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated . I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence . All those texts I would receive , just of you saying that your praying for ME. How you were so selfless I’ll never understand . The way you found the good in everything . You are now a rainbow . Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy. You were the only artist EVER, that I tried so hard to “ sign” , was going to create a label just so YOU could be on it. No one has heard them and I hope to share at an appropriate time, but the records you were creating with @brandicarlile (where it all began , the story ) and my dear writer friend @ilsey were so magically beautiful JUST LIKE YOU. Today we lost a legend . Do you hear me . Everyone got it so wrong on our season together of The Voice because no matter what has been recorded or remembered YOU won my angel . You are not only the best singer that show has ever had the honor of having on that stage but the best fucking singer in the world. What makes me sick is we always wait till the best are gone to recognize them and truly tell them what their art meant to us. The hope their voice gave us .... the emotions they pulled from us. Janice you’re my star! I will never give up on you. Ever . I am no longer your coach , I never was ..... YOU constantly taught me. You’ve been my coach on how to love , on how to persevere , on how to fight for what I want and never let even my own body get in the way. Anything is possible if it’s being done with faith. You are my world . I will never forget you or stop loving you. I am forever yours , Miley
WE CAN feel your spirit baby. I love you @janicefreeman
To hug you one more time @janicefreeman .... I made a promise to you here on earth and will keep that promise as you watch from heaven . To take care of your precious little girl , my baby sister . To shine light on your husband and mother when days are dark ! I love you
