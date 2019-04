LONDON (REUTERS) - The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is to undergo heart valve replacement surgery this week in New York and is expected to a make a full recovery, USwebsite Drudge Report said on Monday (April 1), citing unidentified sources.

The group have postponed a tour of the United States and Canada to give Jagger time to receive medical treatment, the veteran rock band said on Saturday.

The 75-year old is expected to be back on stage by summer, Drudge Report said.