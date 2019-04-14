Mick Jagger posts first photo after heart surgery

NEW YORK (AFP) - Street Fightin' Man singer Mick Jagger is back on his feet, posting his first photograph since undergoing heart valve replacement surgery in New York.

"A walk in the park," the 75-year-old tweeted, alongside a photo which shows him standing casually before trees in bloom.

The post prompted thousands of fans, including fellow rockers Lenny Kravitz and Jools Holland, to send their good wishes. "Yeah man," Kravitz wrote on Instagram.

The flamboyant Rolling Stones founder's post came one week after he said he was "feeling much better and on the mend" following what media sources said was a successful minimally invasive procedure.

The transcatheter aortic valve replacement allowed the artist to avoid major surgery that would open his chest. Doctors accessed the heart valve of the British rocker through the femoral artery in his thigh, Billboard said, meaning he needs rest to ensure there is no severe bleeding.

Jagger, who has eight children, has maintained his energetic stage persona well into his 70s.