Mick Jagger back to Venice film fest with art heist thriller

ROME (AFP) - Veteran rocker Mick Jagger will return to the silver screen at the Venice film festival in September for the premiere of art-world thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy, alongside Donald Sutherland.

The adaptation of American author Charles Willeford's novel was shot before Jagger, 76 on Friday (July 26), underwent heart surgery in April.

Directed by Italian Giuseppe Capotondi, the film features Jagger as a wealthy art collector who proposes to a young couple to visit the studio of a famous artist, played by Sutherland, in order to steal one of his works.

The film, also starring Denmark's Claes Bang and Australia's Elizabeth Debicki, will close the Venice Mostra on Sept 7, organisers said on Monday (July 22).

Jagger in June resumed performing with the Rolling Stones two months after doctors performed a minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement, allowing the artist to avoid a major operation that would require surgeons to open his chest.

Fan fears flared in April when the Stones, which formed in 1962, announced the postponement of a string of tour dates so the flamboyant Jagger could receive medical treatment.