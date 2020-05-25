Michelle Yim takes fans down memory lane with photos taken with former on-screen lover Damian Lau

They were once described as the best on-screen couple, having played lovers in more than a dozen 1980s TV serials, and were even mistaken for a couple in real life.

Last Saturday (May 23), Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim, now 64, took fans down memory lane when she put on social media photos she had taken with her former onscreen partner, actor Damian Lau, 70.

The duo have acted as couples in 1980s drama serials such as Princess Cheung Ping (1981), Chronicles Of The Shadow Swordsman (1985) and Law And Order (1988).

In 2001, they returned to the small screen as a couple in TVB's adaptation of Louis Cha's martial arts novel The Heaven Sword And Dragon Sabre, playing the parents of protagonist Zhang Wuji, who was played by Lawrence Ng.

"Meeting up with my old comrades from the past...there was so much to talk about when old friends meet," wrote Yim, who also posted pictures taken with veteran directors such as Cha Chuen Yee and Billy Tang.

Rumoured to have had a stroke after he was photographed using a walking aid in January, Lau looks well in the latest photos posted by Yim. Lau is married to former flight attendant So Ka Yin, 50, and the couple have no children.

The actress, who has remained single, was one of the first few people to rebut the rumours about Lau's ill health, posting photos in early February of her and Lau going for a walk and having morning tea together.

On Sunday, she again refuted talk that Lau had suffered a stroke. She told the Hong Kong media that Law had suffered a fall while rehearsing for a musical, corroborating a previous account by Hong Kong singer Jonathan Wong.