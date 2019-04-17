Michelle Yeoh will play scientist in Avatar 2

SINGAPORE - Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh is heading to Pandora - the fictional world in science fiction epic Avatar (2009).

Yeoh, 56, has been cast as scientist Dr Karina Mogue in the upcoming sequels to Avatar.

According to magazine Variety, Avatar 2 is the first of four follow-ups and will premiere in December next year. The remaining instalments will arrive in subsequent years.

Avatar's director James Cameron said: "Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels."

It is unclear if Yeoh will appear in all of the follow-up sequels.

Yeoh, who rode a new high in Hollywood last year thanks to her role as Eleanor Young - a snooty Singaporean taitai in the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians - has been appearing in many major productions.

The former Bond girl, who is also known for her performance in Lee Ang's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), showed up in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 as Aleta and can also be seen on the series Star Trek: Discovery.

Her character in Star Trek will also be the lead character of a standalone series currently in development - making her one of the most high-profile and successful international actresses.

The Ipoh-born Yeoh will next be seen in British romantic comedy Last Christmas, scheduled for release this year end, alongside Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.