Michelle Yeoh to get own Star Trek show

LOS ANGELES • Michelle Yeoh now has a chance "to go where no woman has gone before".

She is on track to become a bigger Hollywood star after CBS announced that she would be getting her own Star Trek show on streaming service CBS All Access.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress - who was among the cast celebrating the movie's Best Comedy triumph in Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards - will reprise her role as Federation Captain Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Discovery, whose second season on television was launched yesterday.

"I'm so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories," Yeoh, 56, said in a statement.

"Being a part of this Universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can't wait to see where it all goes - certainly, I believe it will go 'where no woman has ever gone before'."

Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman complimented her as an actress who "has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades".

But her body has also been broken in her mission to excel, reported Vanity Fair.

Lee Ang, at a recent special screening of Crazy Rich Asians at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, told the audience that she tore a ligament during the shooting of Oscar winner Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), an injury that sidelined her for two months.

She did not complain about the many bruises sustained from slamming into walls - while suspended by wires - during the shoot.

"There's no point telling you. We still have to do it," Yeoh told him, brushing off the concern.