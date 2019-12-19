Michelle Chia welcomes chance to play psychopath in thriller Mind's Eye

Michelle Chia said the dark role allows her to stretch her acting skills and get out of her wholesome, comfort zone.
20 min ago
Michelle Chia jumped at the opportunity to surprise her fans when she was offered the role of a psychopath.

At a press conference to promote Mind's Eye, which will screen on Toggle from Jan 3, the 44-year-old Singaporean said the dark role allows her to stretch her acting skills and get out of her wholesome, comfort zone.

The 13-episode series sees two characters, played by Jesseca Liu and Tay Ping Hui, pitting their wits against a serial killer (Frederick Lee) and his twin sister (Chia).

Chia, who left Mediacorp in 2012, also spoke about her new show in an online post, writing: "I've never been a fan of horror or gory shows, especially since I travel so much.

"I spare myself from all that unnecessary wild imaginations and mindless worries.

"But, being in one of them is a completely different story."

While Chia may revel over the new challenge in Mind's Eye, she cannot completely abandon her old fears.

"These props still make my heart skip a beat when left in a corner on set unattended, though."

Chia, who now takes on ad-hoc jobs and indulges in travelling, starred in Channel 8 drama Gifted last year, opposite Zhang Yaodong and Fiona Xie.

