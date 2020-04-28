Michael Buble's son makes surprise cameo during his livestream

During Michael Buble's latest Instagram Live stream last Friday (April 24), he and his wife Luisana Lopilato had a surprise guest.

The couple's six-year-old son, Noah, appeared in the camera frame as the Canadian singer and the Argentinian actress talked about how the days of social distancing have blended together.

"I don't know what day we are living in," Lopilato, 32, joked.

"Today is Friday, no?" Buble added while laughing. "The only difference for us, of the days, is that on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, the kids get to sleep in our bed."

He then encouraged Noah to say "hi" to the viewers. "You can come say hi. You're always welcome, dude," said the 44-year-old crooner, who explained to his oldest son that people from all over the world were watching.

Noah then climbed into his mother's lap and asked his father to perform a song on his toy guitar.

With some help from Lopilato, Bublesang the chorus of Senorita, the hit song by American singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Later, when asked by his father why Friday is his favourite day of the week, Noah replied: "Because I get candy."

"No, you don't get candy," Buble said, before prompting his son for the correct answer. The boy then said:"Because I get to sleep in your bed."

It was the first time the boy had appeared in a public video since beating cancer, according to American entertainment portal People. He was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 and has since gone into remission.

Buble and Lopilato, who wed in 2011, have two other children - 4-year-old Elias and 21-month-old Vida.

Buble is known for his 2011 holiday album Christmas, which topped the Billboard 200 chart for five consecutive weeks.