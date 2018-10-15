Michael Buble: 'I'm retiring from the business'

LONDON • Canadian crooner Michael Buble said he will be retiring from the music industry, following his elder son Noah's cancer battle, in an interview with British tabloid newspaper Daily Mail's Weekend magazine.

"This is my last interview," said the 43-year-old singer in an article last Friday. "I'm retiring from the business. I've made the perfect record and now, I can leave at the very top."

Buble is a multiple Grammy winner known for his smooth vocals on evergreens and hits such as Home and Haven't Met You Yet. He last performed in Singapore in 2015.

In November 2016, he revealed that Noah, then three years old, was diagnosed with liver cancer, and that he and his wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, 31, were putting their careers on hold.

Noah's cancer is in remission. The couple have two other children, Elias, two, and Vida Amber Betty, 11 weeks.

The magazine described Buble as "very emotional" while recounting Noah's battle with cancer.

Buble said: "You just want to die. I don't even know how I was breathing.

"My wife was the same and even though I was the stronger of the two of us, I wasn't strong.

"My wife was... I'm sorry. I can't make it to the end of the sentence... Let's just say we find out who we are with these things."