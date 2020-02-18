MGMT, Two Door Cinema Club set to headline AIA Glow Festival at Sentosa

SINGAPORE - Grammy-nominated American group MGMT,indie-pop group Two Door Cinema Club and singer-songwriter Starley are set to headline the second edition of the AIA Glow Festival at Sentosa.

The weekend music and wellness festival will take place at Sentosa's Palawan Green on May 30 and 31.

Indie-rock group MGMT, which is back in Singapore for the first time since 2011, is best known for tracks such as Electric Feel and Time To Pretend, while Northern Ireland's Two Door Cinema Club will be performing in Singapore off the back of their latest album False Alarm.

Up-and-coming Australian singer Starley on the other hand, made waves with upbeat electro-pop number, Call On Me.

Along with the international headline music acts, there will be everything from meditation and yoga sessions, to a charity fun run and a food village featuring restaurants and cafes that are putting a healthy twist on festival food.

More information on the festival schedule and the line-up of music acts is expected to be released in the coming months.

One-day passes start at $69 for Saturday, and $39 for Sunday, while two-day passes are priced at $89 via glowfestival.sg.